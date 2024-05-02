Broadband internet services are disrupted in most parts of Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Broadband internet are disrupted in many parts of Nepal as Indian vendors from whom most Nepali private operators source the bandwidth stopped providing the services because of payment defaults. Private internet service providers in Nepal issued notices saying their services were either disrupted or connections were slow on Thursday. The state-run Nepal Telecom was still continuing to provide internet services. Private ISPs in Nepal haven’t been able to pay the Indian vendors for months as the government hasn’t provided them foreign currency from the banks to make the payments. The government has been refusing to do so until the private companies clear taxes on certain services they provide.

