Britney Spears reaches divorce settlement with estranged husband Sam Asghari

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has reached a divorce settlement with soon-to-be-ex-husband Sam Asghari. According to filings Wednesday in a Los Angeles court, the 42-year-old pop superstar and the 30-year-old Asghari have agreed on how to divide assets. The papers gave few details, but says neither will get spousal support. The couple separated in July, just over a year after marrying. Asghari filed for divorce in August. A judge is likely to declare them single soon. The deal comes less than a week after Spears reached a court settlement with her father over lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than 13 years.

