A tornado hit an Oklahoma newsroom built in the 1920s. The damage isn’t stopping the presses

SULPHUR, Okla. (AP) — A weekly newspaper in a rural Oklahoma community was at the center of a path of destruction. But the damage isn’t stopping the Sulphur Times-Democrat from getting out its next issue as Oklahoma recovers from severe weather that killed four people across the state on April 28. The most extensive damage was in Sulphur, a community of about 5,000 residents south of Oklahoma City. Kathy and James John have been covering Sulphur for the paper for more than 50 years. They’re worried the town may condemn the newspaper’s building and have it razed with the rest of downtown. Meanwhile, the Johns still planned to publish the paper this week.

