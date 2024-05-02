4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Corona

By Julie Sharp

Click here for updates on this story

CORONA, California (KCAL) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit the Corona area of Riverside County at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The shaker could be felt over a wide area from Orange County and West Los Angeles, to the KCAL News studios in Studio City.

The earthquake, which was initially reported to be magnitude 4.5, originated 1.5 km below ground.

The earthquake was located near the Whittier fault… and that’s most likely the source of this earthquake,” according to Dr. Lucy Jones. “But, you’ve really got to be up over a magnitude 5 before you can definitively say which fault something is on.”

According to Dr. Lucy Jones, there have been no recorded aftershocks, however there have been roughly around a dozen foreshocks in the area which have occurred over the past two days.

On Tuesday, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Corona area around 2 p.m., followed by a 2.8 magnitude quake at 7:26 p.m. and another at 7:41 p.m., according to USGS.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Corona reported they had surveyed the area, and said there was no damage within city limits.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.