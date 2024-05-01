Want to spend the night in a Paris museum or a house owned by Prince? Airbnb plans to list them

Airbnb says it’s going to give customers a chance at overnight stays in a Paris museum, a bedroom filled with Ferrari racing cars, and other exotic settings. It’s a mix of game-show glitter and marketing. CEO Brian Chesky said Wednesday that 4,000 Airbnb users will win a chance to get one of the 11 listings that the company is calling “icons.” They include a house made to look like the one in the 2009 Pixar-Disney animated film “Up,” another featured in the Prince film “Purple Rain” and an evening hanging out with comedian Kevin Hart. The campaign seeks to promote Airbnb as a company that sells experiences and not just hotel alternatives.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.