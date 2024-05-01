US says it will return to Chad for talks to keep troops in the country

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The U.S. military plans to return to Chad within a month for talks about revising an agreement that allows it to keep troops based there. The commander of U.S. Africa Command made the comments to reporters in Ghana on Wednesday. The U.S. said last month it was pulling most of its contingent of about 100 troops from Chad after the government questioned the legality of their operations there. This followed Niger’s decision to order all U.S. troops out of the country. That dealt a blow to U.S. military operations in the Sahel.

