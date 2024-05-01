The North Texas cookie shop with a mission of inclusion

By Brooke Rogers

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — A new cookie shop wants to take a bite out of the challenges for those with special needs to find meaningful employment.

Super Duper Cookie Company, now open in University Park, might look like a regular cookie store capitalizing on Dallas’ sweet tooth. But it’s actually a social enterprise with the sole purpose of training and supporting those with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities, or IDD.

For Jack Cunningham, it’s his first job.

“I just put the cookies on the shelf for the customers,” he said.

Inclusion liaison Ellie Crosland said she’s always had a love for baking and for working with the IDD community. She and her father, the company’s founder, opened the doors to the mission-based store in February.

“The employment opportunities are just so minimum, and so we kind of want to be a staple for inclusive employment and hope that other companies and businesses kind of get an idea from us,” she said.

She said it’s an opportunity for employees to get engaged and to learn a new set of skills that will be transferrable for future employment.

“It just gives them hope and structure and routine. And that’s what most of them strive for. They just want to be included just like anyone else.”

Customers said they’re happy to support the enterprise, the proceeds of which go directly to training and support.

“It’s awesome,” said customer Laurie Little. “I’m so excited about it. I have a son with disabilities, and so for him and his friends and other folks to have the opportunity to be a valuable part of the community is so important.” Crosland said the long-term hope is to spread their message of joy beyond even Dallas. They plan to open 2 more Super Dupers in Collin County within the next year and then hope to expand nationwide from there.

