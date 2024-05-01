Testimony ends in a trial over New Hampshire’s accountability for youth center abuse

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — Testimony has ended in a landmark trial over New Hampshire’s accountability for abuse at its youth detention center. David Meehan went to police in 2017 alleging he was brutally beaten and raped at center in the 1990s. Eleven former state workers have been arrested and more than 1,000 former residents have sued the state. Meehan’s lawsuit was the first to be filed and first to go to trial. The state’s last witness Wednesday was a psychiatrist who said Meehan has bipolar disorder, not post-traumatic stress disorder. Closing arguments are expected Thursday.

