South Korea considers joining alliance for sharing military technology with Australia, US and UK

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik says his government is considering sharing advanced military technology with the United States, United Kingdom and Australia through the so-called AUKUS partnership. Shin said the possibility was discussed during meetings between South Korea and Australia’s defense and foreign ministers that concluded Wednesday. The U.S. and U.K. agreed in 2021 to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology under the AUKUS agreement to counter a growing military threat to the region posed by China. But more countries could cooperate with the partnership. Shin welcomed the invitation to South Korea by the three AUKUS partners.

