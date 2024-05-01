Serbia prepares to mark school shooting anniversary. A mother says ‘everyone rushed to forget’

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is preparing to mark the anniversary of a shooting shooting last year that killed 10 people. Mother Ninela Radicevic lost her 11-year-old daughter in the tragedy on May 3, 2023. Radicevic told The Associated in an interview before Friday’s anniversary that “everyone rushed to forget” what happened and that she and other parents have been fighting to preserve the memory of their children and give their deaths some meaning. Many in Serbia believe more should have been done to make the society better in the wake of the school shooting and another one a day later outside Belgrade. A commemoration program is planned on Friday in Belgrade with art installations and discussions with experts.

By MARKO DROBNJAKOVIC and JOVANA GEC Associated Press

