Officer awarded for saving driver from burning car on highway

By Taj Simmons

SHELBYVILLE, Indiana (WRTV) — Shelbyville Police Department officer Devin Moore answered the call of duty when he saw a burning car on Interstate 74 in February. He now has a medal of valor for his quick thinking to save lives that day.

“It doesn’t matter if its a hail of bullets or if it’s a fire in a vehicle, it’s just getting up and doing the job,” Moore said.

Moore’s dashcam captured the entire interaction, which the Shelbyville Police Department posted on social media.

The footage captures him running to the car and helping two people out before the car’s flames intensify.

“My concern is that there were two people in the vehicle,” Moore said. “My only concern was getting them to safety.”

The driver of the car survived, but the passenger did not. Moore said he did what he could to save both lives.

“I am a certified EMT as well having the CPR and first aid training that we go through here at the police department,” Moore said. “That training kicked in.”

Shelbyville Police Chief Bill Dwenger commended Moore for his quick thinking and leadership in the situation.

“Just watching the video speaks volumes,” Dwenger said. “He represented this city, the police department, himself, and our profession more than words could ever say.”

Moore said the encounter is a reminder that the duties of first responders never stop for the clock.

“It’s just keeping in the back of your mind that there’s some things you’re going to go through as a police officer that you can’t train for,” Moore said. “I was tested, and in my opinion I passed that test.”

