Mexican volunteer searchers say they’ve found a clandestine crematorium in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volunteer searchers say they’ve found a clandestine crematorium on the edge of Mexico City. It’s the first time in recent memory that anyone claimed to have found such a body disposal site in the capital. One of the so-called “searching mothers” announced late Tuesday her team had found bones around a charred pit on the outskirts of the city. Ceci Flores said the team had found bones and ID cards at the site in a rural area of the city’s south side. Mexican City prosecutors issued a statement saying they were investigating the find to determine the nature of the remains found.

