Map: Where university protesters have been arrested across the United States

By Alex Leeds Matthews, Krystina Shveda, Amy O’Kruk and Renée Rigdon, CNN

(CNN) — As pro-Palestinian protests have erupted on college campuses nationwide, protesters — including students and faculty — continue to be arrested since the first demonstrators were detained at Columbia University nearly two weeks ago. More than 400 protesters were arrested on April 30, according to a CNN review of university and law enforcement statements. Of those, police said around 300 people were arrested at Columbia University and City College of New York.

More than 1,500 people have been arrested on college and university campuses since April 18 as schools prepare for spring commencement ceremonies, according to CNN’s review. The University of Southern California, where nearly 100 protesters were arrested April 24, canceled its primary commencement event. Protesters have been arrested on more than 30 campuses across at least 23 states. Many other schools have experienced protests without arrests.

Protest demands vary from campus to campus, but a major focus is that universities divest from companies with financial ties to Israel amid its war with Hamas. There have also been counter-protests, resulting in clashes at UCLA on Sunday.

CNN is monitoring campus protests and will continue to update this map with any new arrests.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.