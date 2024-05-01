Lebanese Christian leader says Hezbollah’s fighting with Israel has harmed Lebanon

MAARAB, Lebanon (AP) — The leader of a main Christian political party in Lebanon has blasted the militant Hezbollah group for opening a front with Israel to back up Hamas saying it did not stop Israel’s crushing offensive on the Gaza Strip and brought huge harm to Lebanon. Samir Geagea of the Lebanese Forces Party said Hezbollah should withdraw from areas along the border with Israel and the Lebanese army should deploy in all points where militants of the Iran-backed groups have taken positions. Hezbollah began launching rockets toward Israel on Oct. 8, the day after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel. Geagea made the comments late Tuesday as Western diplomats continue trying to broker a de-escalation in the border conflict.

By BASSEM MROUE and ABBY SEWELL Associated Press

