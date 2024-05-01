Iran files charges over BBC report on teen girl allegedly killed by security forces in 2022 protests

JERUSALEM (AP) — Iranian prosecutors have filed criminal charges against activists and journalists following a BBC report that alleged security forces “sexually assaulted and killed” a 16-year-old girl during the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. Nika Shakarami’s death also sparked widespread outrage. In Shakarami’s case, authorities said she died after falling from a tall building, something immediately disputed by her mother who said her daughter had been beaten. The BBC report — published this week and relying on what it described as a report written for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard — says Shakarami was detained by undercover agents who molested her, then killed her with batons and electronic stun guns after she struggled against the assault.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.