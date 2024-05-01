How Columbia University became the driving force behind protests over the war in Gaza

A two-week standoff between pro-Palestinian protesters and college administrators at Columbia University in New York has come to a head. Officials are now anxiously monitoring whether the fallout will spark more protests around the country or quell what has been a growing movement. Protesters at Columbia dug in Tuesday, taking over an academic building and demanding that the school stop doing business with Israel because of Israel’s actions in the war in Gaza. The escalation came after the passing of a Monday deadline issued by university administration for protesters to leave. Late Tuesday, police stormed the building, clearing it of protesters and clearing the campus encampment.

By The Associated Press

