How a survivor of a notorious crime is working to save one of LA’s most storied cemeteries

COMPTON, California (KCAL) — Broken gates, shattered headstones and desecrated grave sites are just the most recent troubles at Compton’s storied cemetery, Woodlawn Celestial Gardens.

“It’s a huge historical landmark,” Compton City Councilman Jonathan Bowers said. “A lot of American history laid to rest here, dating back to the 1800s.”

Among the 26,000 buried here is a baby named Jennie, who died in 1871. Another is Antonia Ruiz, who was born in 1797 and lived through three centuries before dying in 1903 at 112 years old. The historic cemetery also has 17 soldiers who served in the Civil War buried on the hallowed grounds.

“This is an iconic plot of land here,” Bowers said.

For Celestina Bishop, the history at Woodlawn is deeply personal, as she has been visiting for the past 47 years.

“The only way I had my mother in my life was at Woodlawn,” she said.

Bishop’s mother was Billie Collier, buried at Woodlawn in 1977, along with Bishop’s three older sisters. All four died in a murderous rampage.

Bishop was just two years old at the time. It would be two days before somebody called the police. Neighbors said that officers ran out of the house while vomiting after seeing the utterly horrific scene next to the toddler.

Bishop appeared on the front page of the Los Angeles Herald Examiner after being rescued by her grandmother, whom she called Mama.

“I was able to be raised by Mama from the age of three on up so I did have the mother’s love,” she said. “I just didn’t have my mother’s love.”

Since January, there has been an uptick in break-ins, thefts, and vandalism. Woodlawn is one of Southern California’s oldest cemeteries, having filled up decades ago. With no new burials, there has been limited income for upkeep. Loved ones have been reporting neglect for more than 25 years.

Four years ago, Bishop decided to take action.

“I taught myself how to maintain and care for this cemetery,” she said.

She’s inspired others to join the effort. Some, like Huntington Beach resident Frank Wilson and Compton resident Ayesha Woods, have dozens of relatives buried at Woodlawn.

“It’s nice to come visit once in a while and say hello,” Wilson said.

“I’ve always known this cemetery my whole life,” Woods said.”

Bishop formed a nonprofit, One Section At A Time, which took ownership of Woodlawn in 2020. She plans to preserve the cemetery for future generations.

“She’s put quite a lot of money, time and energy into maintaining this cemetery,” Bowers said.

Under California law, abandoned or neglected cemeteries can lose their license, be sold or be turned over to cities, counties, or nonprofits.

If that happens, there is no requirement to maintain the property as a cemetery, which means all its inhabitants could be relocated, leading to upheaval for their relatives.

“Growing up as a girl, you want to know where you come from. You want to know where you’ve been,” Bishop said. “I have a spiritual connection.”

Bishop’s success is far from guaranteed.

“Not everyone supports me,” she said.

She believes one motive for the recent vandalism is to frustrate her efforts so much that she walks away.

“I get attacked by family members as well. ‘Hey, why does it look like this?'” she said. I have to explain to them that it looks like this because I’m the only person doing this. I’m volunteering, and they should volunteer, too.”

Bishop said the cemetery also needs a city discount on its water bill and more protection from law enforcement. Councilmember Bowers said the best way to make that happen is to have people turn out.

“Think it would speak volumes for the public to come and offer Ms. Bishop some assistance,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Bishop is determined to make Woodlawn a place where families can visit their ancestors for generations.

“This will be my final resting place, hopefully not too soon,” she said. “For families, I want them to be able to come and visit their loved ones for generations to come.”

