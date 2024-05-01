Fort Bend Elects: A Snapshot of Early Voting and Civic Engagement

By Burt Levine

May 1, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Fort Bend County, renowned for its ethnically diverse and balanced demographic, has seen an enthusiastic voter turnout in early voting ahead of the Saturday, May 4th elections, where key positions in city council, school board, utility board, and central appraisal board will be decided. A notable 7,135 voters made their way to the polls in the first week alone, setting a promising precedent for civic participation.

In Missouri City, which shifted its election schedule to November aligning with major national and state elections, voters will soon decide whether to re-elect Council Members Monica Riley, Jeffrey Boney, Anthony Maroulis, and Floyd Emery. These elections coincide with pivotal races including those for President, U.S. Senate, Congress, and various contested county seats.

Sugar Land shows a mixed scene of competition and continuity. Council Members Naushad Kermally, Stewart Jacobson, and Carol McCutcheon are running unopposed, ensuring stability in their roles. However, the race for District 1 is heating up as incumbent Suzanne Whatley faces challenger Muzzafar Vohra. Whatley – a longtime resident, and active community member – narrowly secured her previous term by just five votes in 2021. Her dedication to the community is evident as she draws on her vast experience and the trust of her neighbors to propel Sugar Land towards a flourishing future.

Whatley’s involvement extends beyond her council duties; she is also a proactive member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Sugar Land Rotary Club, Sugar Land Exchange, and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. Her district has shown strong voter engagement, with early voting numbers at the Sugar Land Library doubling those of other locations, which could significantly influence the outcomes of the FBISD races.

Fort Bend ISD’s Leadership Stakes are High amid challenges such as management issues, fluctuating test scores, and financial oversight. The FBISD races have drawn diverse candidates including Adam Schoof, a police officer, Riz Quadari, a former principal, Manisha Gandhi, a business builder and single mother, and Asher Baptiste, an educator. Position 6 sees Angel Hicks, a teacher; Ferrel Bonner, a businessman and military veteran; controversial incumbent Kristen Malone; and Kristin Tassin, an attorney and advocate for special education.

These races are crucial, reflecting the community’s vested interest in shaping a resilient educational future. As Fort Bend continues to demonstrate its commitment to vibrant civic engagement, the outcome of these elections will undoubtedly influence the direction of the community’s development and governance.

Fort Bend’s early voting turnout exemplifies its residents’ dedication to shaping their community’s governance, reflecting the dynamic civic spirit that defines this unique region. As election day approaches, all eyes are on Fort Bend as it continues to set an example of proactive community participation.

For more info, visit fortbendcountytx.gov

