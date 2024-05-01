F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death during the San Marino GP

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — The 30th anniversary of three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna’s death is being commemorated with a memorial on the Imola track where he crashed during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali is joined Wednesday by politicians from Brazil and Italy plus a representative from Austria to also recall fellow Formula One driver Roland Ratzenberger, who died a day earlier during qualifying. A minute of silence was at 2:17 p.m. local time and flowers were laid down at the Tamburello curve to observe the exact time and place that Senna crashed into a concrete wall at about 300 kph (185mph). The Brazilian was leading the race at the time.

