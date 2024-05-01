Ex-Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel has been threatened with jail time in his divorce case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio Treasurer and three-time U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel has been threatened with jail time for violating the terms of his divorce agreement. An Ashland County Common Pleas Court magistrate found both Mandel and his ex-wife, Ilana Mandel, in contempt of court last week for violating elements of the deal. He found each entered the other’s home without permission and improperly refused to pay certain bills related to their three children. Ilana Mandel also once failed to take a child to sports practice as required. The Mandels can avoid the seven days in jail by meeting certain conditions.

