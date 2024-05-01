EU, UN reschedule launch of anti-human trafficking project in Cambodia after questions about venue

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The European Union and United Nations abruptly rescheduled the launch of an anti-human trafficking program this week after being confronted with questions on the choice of venue: a Phnom Penh hotel owned by a Cambodian tycoon who has another property that has been used by human traffickers. The problem of human trafficking in Southeast Asia has been a major area of focus for the U.N., which said in a report last year that some 100,000 people had been trafficked and forced to work in online scam centers in Cambodia, with similar problems also in Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines and Thailand.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.