Edmunds: 2024 Kia Niro versus 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

Many car shoppers simply want a vehicle that’s practical, easy to drive and relatively inexpensive. High fuel economy is increasingly a popular desire as well. If you’re looking for these qualities in your next vehicle, check out the 2024 Kia Niro or the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. The Niro, recently redesigned, is a small crossover SUVs that stands out with its distinctive styling, standard hybrid powertrain and plentiful technology features. The Corolla Cross Hybrid is a similarly fresh budget-minded SUV. It’s loaded with appealing features and also benefits from Toyota’s reputation for reliability. Edmunds compares them to find out which one is best.

