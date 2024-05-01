Democrats reintroduce federal CROWN Act legislation to ban hair discrimination

By Chandelis Duster, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced legislation that would ban discrimination based on a person’s hairstyle or hair texture, marking the latest attempt in Congress to pass a federal CROWN Act.

New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman introduced HR 8191, also known as the CROWN Act of 2024, in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The bill, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” currently has 84 co-sponsors.

If enacted, individuals ﻿with hairstyles that are commonly associated with race or national origin, like “tightly coiled or tightly curled, locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, and Afros” would be protected from discrimination.

The law would prohibit discrimination against anyone participating in federally assisted programs, housing programs, employment, schools and public accommodations, based on their hair.

Previous attempts to pass federal CROWN Act legislation have stalled in Congress. Watson Coleman said one of the challenges lawmakers face in getting the new measure passed is securing bipartisan support in a Republican-controlled House.

“A major hurdle we’ll have is getting the GOP leadership to bring the bill up for a vote. What is encouraging is that for the first time we have bipartisan support in the Senate,” Watson Coleman previously told CNN.

“This bill has broad support because people know this is fundamentally about freedom. The freedom to be who you are. Democrats know this, Republicans know this. What we need is for GOP leadership to bring it up for a vote.”

CNN has reached out to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s offices for comment on the legislation.

The Biden administration has said it “strongly supports” a federal CROWN Act and “looks forward to working with the Congress to enact this legislation and ensure that it is effectively implemented.”

Lawmakers have worked for years to pass federal legislation to prevent hair discrimination. In March 2022, the then-Democratic controlled House advanced national CROWN Act legislation that later stalled in the Senate.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have continued to urge leadership to take action to pass the bill but Congress has yet to take up the legislation again.

The push for federal legislation has also been championed by Dove, National Urban League, Color of Change, the Western Center on Law & Poverty and other advocacy groups.

And while federal efforts have stalled in the past, some state and local bills have gained momentum. More than 20 states have enacted a CROWN Act law, although the bills offer different levels of protection, according to an analysis by the Economic Policy Institute.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.