Deion Sanders, son respond to social media criticisms over how coach handled transfers at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and his quarterback son, Shedeur, have taken to social media in response to a transfer being critical of how players were treated at the school. Former Colorado defensive back Xavier Smith said in a recent article published in the Athletic that Deion Sanders “never even tried to get to know me,” and that he “was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves.” Shedeur Sanders responded on X by saying he didn’t remember Smith. Smith was hampered by injuries for the Buffaloes. He earned freshman All-America honors at FCS Austin Peay in 2023 and has since followed coach Scotty Walden to UTEP.

