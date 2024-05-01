Dallas’ Noltemy is named Los Angeles Philharmonic president

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Noltemy will become president of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in July, helping guide the search for music director Gustavo Dudamel’s successor. Noltemy has been president of the Dallas Symphony since 2018. Dudamel said last year he will leave LA after the 2025-26 season to become music director of the New York Philharmonic. The LA orchestra is also losing CEO Chad Smith, who is departing to become CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra for the 2023-24 season.

