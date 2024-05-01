Colorado officials send out reminders for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

COLORADO (KRDO) -- With the start of May comes Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is revving up their efforts to protect riders as they hit the road.

According to CDOT data while motorcycle deaths decreased slightly last year, officials say safety remains a top concern. As we move into these warmer months, CDOT says motorcycle crashes tend to peak around this time.

So, they’re offering some tips to both motorcyclists and drivers to help keep everyone safe. As a given, always wear your helmets. CDOT data last year showed out of the 134 reported motorcycle deaths 67 of those drivers were not wearing a helmet that’s 50%.

Finally keep your speeds down and never drive impaired. As for drivers, keep a safe distance from motorcycles when you're following behind them especially at intersections.