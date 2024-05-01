Colorado law change: Motorcyclists will soon be able to lane filter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado drivers listen up. The governor just signed off on a new law allowing motorcyclists to 'lane filter'. The law change will allow motorcyclists to filter through lines when traffic is at a complete stop, but they'll only be able to do so while driving 15 miles per hour or under.

"I think change is always hard for folks and a lot of people really needed to see the stats behind and to see what traffic accidents look like, what traffic fatalities look like in order to be comfortable with this concept," said Jim Smallwood, Colorado State Senator for District 2

In 2023, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported that 136 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads.

"So the reason why I am supportive of this law change is to provide a level of safety to motorcyclists across the state, particularly for those motorcyclists who are traveling in heavy traffic," added Smallwood.

"You know what we don't want to see is motorcyclists needing to expose themselves to rear-ending accidents," said Smallwood.

Daniel Schweedler from Colorado Springs rides a motorcycle and says he is happy with the law change.

"I really do think it will help with safety. You never know who is not paying attention or looking at their phone. It just takes a split second for someone to rear-end you in a car, so as a motorcyclist, it's a life or death situation," said Schweedler

The new law goes into effect on August 7th. Until that date, CDOT plans to collect data to see if the law is helping lower motorcycle crashes.

"That is part of the bill and that is something that we all agreed on is that we think that it's going to make things safer for motorcyclists and for motorists in general, but if it turns out that it's not the case, then none of us want to see this continue if it turns out that the statistics just didn't hold through here in Colorado," added Smallwood.