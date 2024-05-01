Bounce house swept up by wind kills one child and injures another

An Arizona family is mourning the death of their two-year-old son, who was killed when a strong gust of wind swept away the bounce house he was playing in. Another child is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in what local authorities say was a “tragic accident.” Bounce house accidents brought on by strong winds are especially common in regions such as the western United States. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says Saturday’s fatal event in Casa Grande occurred after a strong gust sent the bounce house airborne into a neighboring lot. Several children were playing in it at the time.

