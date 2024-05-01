A man who failed to get asylum in the UK is said to have voluntarily flown to Rwanda

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A Rwandan official says an unsuccessful asylum-seeker in the U.K. has arrived in Rwanda. The deputy government spokesperson said the man, whose nationality was not disclosed, did not arrive under a controversial deal to deport to Rwanda migrants who enter the U.K. illegally. Last week, the U.K. Parliament approved legislation allowing deportations to Rwanda despite criticism from human rights groups that the plan is inhumane and illegal. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week that deportation flights would begin in July. Kemi Badenoch, the U.K. business and trade secretary, said the asylum-seeker who chose to leave shows that Rwanda is safe for deportees.

