5 things to know for May 1: Campus protests, Hostages, Trump trial, Kansas tornado, Walnut recall

(CNN) — A controversial abortion law in Florida went into effect at midnight — dropping the state’s 15-week ban to a six-week ban. Vice President Kamala Harris is now headed to the state to speak about reproductive rights amid the uptick in restrictions being adopted across the country.

1. Campus protests

A large police presence arrived at the University of California, Los Angeles, overnight after a violent confrontation broke out between pro-Palestinian protesters and Israel supporters. Hours earlier, police in riot gear entered Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall and used flash bangs when breaching the building in which pro-Palestinian protesters had barricaded themselves. Since April 18, more than 1,000 people have been arrested on more than 25 campuses across at least 21 states. Analysts say the nationwide protests have become a test for President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection with the Gaza war tearing deep rifts in his fragile coalition.

2. Hostages

Secretary of State Antony Blinken began another round of high-stakes talks in Israel today as the US seeks to ratchet up the pressure on Hamas to accept a ceasefire and hostage release deal. “We’re determined to get a ceasefire that brings the hostages home, and to get it now,” Blinken said during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, adding that the US remains committed to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Blinken reiterated Tuesday that he believes a deal is “achievable because the Israelis put a strong proposal on the table,” and that the US wants to see such an agreement come together “in the coming days.”

3. Trump trial

Former President Donald Trump was fined $9,000 on Tuesday for violating his gag order in the New York hush money trial. Judge Juan Merchan sanctioned Trump for multiple violations, including targeting witnesses and jurors on social media. In his order, the judge warned the former president that he could be imprisoned if he continues to willfully violate the gag order. Merchan could jail Trump for 30 days for finding him in contempt. Among other developments in court on Tuesday, Trump was informed that he would be able to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation. The judge had previously said he didn’t know if that would be possible but now believes things are moving quickly enough that he is comfortable having no court that day.

4. Kansas tornado

A powerful tornado hit a Kansas town on Tuesday, leaving at least one dead and several others injured. The tornado touched down in Westmoreland, which has about 740 residents, according to the National Weather Service. Twenty-two houses were destroyed or are unlivable, and 13 other homes and one business were damaged, Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager said. This comes just days after a devastating, multi-day tornado outbreak leveled entire neighborhoods across several states in the American Heartland. Those storms killed at least five people, including four in Oklahoma.

5. Walnut recall

The CDC has issued a warning about a multi-state e.coli outbreak connected to walnuts. Twelve people from two states have gotten sick with this particular strain of the bacteria and two have developed a form of kidney failure, the CDC announced Tuesday. An investigation found that nearly everyone who has gotten sick reported having bought organic walnuts from bulk bins found at natural food stores and co-ops. The stores have been located in California and Washington state. Consumers who purchased the tainted walnuts are encouraged to throw them away and sanitize any surfaces that they touched.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Tony Awards 2024: See the list of nominees

The Tony Awards, which honor the best on Broadway, will be presented on June 16. See the full list of nominees here.

This airport says it hasn’t lost a single piece of baggage in 30 years

There’s always a chance your luggage will be lost in transit … except at this airport, which has a spotless baggage record since opening in 1994.

Paleo diet? Study reveals insight into what Stone Age humans really ate

A long-held stereotype is that ancient humans were big on meat. A new study suggests more plant-based foods were on the menu.

The dangers of delivery vans

Research shows many delivery vans lack safety technologies like automatic emergency braking or collision warning systems. An insurance group is calling on Amazon, FedEx and others to use better tech to prevent accidents.

Binance founder is sentenced to 4 months in prison

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to money-laundering charges.

TODAY’S NUMBER

50

That’s around how many years marijuana has been categorized as a Schedule I substance, reserved for the most dangerous drugs, including heroin and LSD. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice recommended marijuana be rescheduled as a lower-risk substance — a move hailed by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — amid growing accessibility for adult medical or recreational use.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’m happy for my family. They will have a good life.”

— Cheng Saephan, an Oregon man battling cancer, announcing he is among three winners of this month’s $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot. Saephan, a native of Laos who has lived in Portland for 30 years, said he plans to find a good doctor and buy his family a “dream home.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Chiropractor adjusts a giraffe

﻿This chiropractor was thrilled to adjust the “largest neck in the world!” See the giraffe’s positive reaction here.

