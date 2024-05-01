2 London police officers remain hospitalized after confronting sword-wielding suspect

LONDON (AP) — London’s police chief says two officers remain hospitalized a day after suffering “horrifically serious” injuries as they rushed to stop a sword-wielding attacker on a suburban street. Details about the attack emerged a day before London voters go to the polls in local elections where crime and the performance of the capital’s police force are major issues. Commissioner Mark Rowley, who leads London’s Metropolitan Police Service, applauded his officers for running toward danger as they responded to the attack in the northeastern London suburb of Hainault early Tuesday. The attack left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured, including the two officers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.