The DNC restores New Hampshire’s delegates after a second nominating event unknown to many Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic National Committee’s rulemaking arm has voted to seat New Hampshire’s full slate of delegates at the party’s convention this summer, ending a bitter feud with the state over its presidential primary no longer being the first in the nation. The move on Tuesday follows an event this past weekend, when the New Hampshire Democratic Party invited state committee members to witness “the final steps of the delegate selection process” a few hours before its scheduled State Committee Meeting. The DNC called that event a primary that brought the state into compliance with party rules in a statement to Politico over the weekend, but several committee members told the Associated Press they didn’t know the state party considered it a primary.

By WILL WEISSERT and LEAH ASKARINAM Associated Press

