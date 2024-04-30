Some North Carolina abortion pill restrictions are unlawful, federal judge says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that some of North Carolina government’s restrictions on dispensing abortion pills — such as requiring that only doctors provide the drug — are unlawful. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles granted a partial victory on Tuesday to a physician who performs abortions and last year sued state and local prosecutors and state health and medical officials. Eagles wrote that those rules frustrate the goal of Congress to use federal regulators to ensure mifepristone is distributed safely. Republican legislative leaders defended the restrictions and could appeal the decision. The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000 to end pregnancy, when used in combination with a second drug.

