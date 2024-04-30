Rockies become first to team to trail in opening 29 games, waste 5-run lead in 7-6 loss to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Dane Myers hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning as the Miami Marlins overcame a five-run deficit and beat Colorado 7-6, making the Rockies the first team since 1900 to trail in each of its first 29 games. Miami bounced back from a 5-0 first-inning deficit by scoring five times in the ninth, then rallied from down 6-5 in the 10th and ended a seven-game losing streak. The Rockies had lost Sunday and joined the 1910 St. Louis Browns as the only teams to trail in each of their first 28 games.

