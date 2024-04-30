Rantanen scores twice in the 3rd period to lead Avalanche past Jets 6-3 and into the 2nd round

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored his first two goals of the playoffs in the third period, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets that clinched their opening-round playoff series in five games. Rantanen, who had an assist, scored twice in a span of just under four minutes early in the third period to snap a 3-3 tie. Valeri Nichushkin, Yakov Trenin, Artturi Lehkonen and Josh Manson also scored for the Avalanche, who will play the winner of the series between Dallas and Vegas. Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Jets.

