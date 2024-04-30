Minnesota man who regrets joining Islamic State group faces sentencing on terrorism charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who once fought for the Islamic State group in Syria but now expresses remorse and has been cooperating with authorities will learn Wednesday how much prison time he faces. Federal prosecutors have recommended 12 years for Abelhamid Al-Madioum in recognition of both the seriousness of his crime and the help has he given the U.S. and other governments. His attorney says seven years is enough. Al-Madioum was 18 when IS recruited him in 2014. He returned to the U.S. in 2020 and pleaded guilty in 2021 to providing material support to a designated terrorist organization.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.