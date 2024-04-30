Man to serve 30 years for killing GRTC passenger and assaulting driver

By Melissa Hipolit

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — A Richmond man who violently assaulted a GRTC bus driver and then shot and killed another man on a GRTC bus a month later plead guilty to the two crimes Tuesday as part of a plea agreement.

Twenty-five-year-old Dexter Superville was sentenced to 50 years behind bars, but the commonwealth agreed to suspend 20 of those years.

Superville plead guilty to first degree murder, unlawful wounding and strangulation.

Prosecutors said Dexter Superville attacked GRTC bus driver Wayne Harvell on October 11th of 2021 near Gilpin Court.

Richmond Police originally charged Superville with a misdemeanor simple assault charge for beating Harvell and Superville was released from custody that same month.

On November 9th, Superville shot and killed 23-year-old Jonathan Contreras who was sitting on a GRTC bus at Southside Plaza.

Harvell’s wife, Kimberly, reached out to CBS6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit for help after GRTC denied her husband’s workers’ compensation claim.

We broadcasted our report in March, and two months later, a judge hearing Harvell’s appeal ruled in his favor.

Richmond Police also watched our report and increased the charges against Superville for the Harvell assault

“That was a fight for his life, so I wouldn’t consider it misdemeanor assault. We’ve seen the video, this fight goes on for 10-15 minutes. He’s kicked in the head violently several times, that goes beyond a misdemeanor, that’s deadly intent when you kick someone in the head,” Harvell’s attorney in his workers’ compensation case, Sean Kavanagh with Harbison and Kavanagh, said.

Richmond Police told CBS 6 that GRTC never gave RPD investigators the security footage of the beating so they were not aware of how bad it was until they saw our story.

A detective said he then immediately requested the footage and prepared felony warrants on Superville for malicious wounding and strangulation.

“This was a two-and-a-half-year process, and while we still wish GRTC had done more from the beginning, we are pleased with the outcome of the court proceedings. Our hearts go out to the Contreras family, and we continue to pray for them,” Wayne and Kimberly Harvell said.

“We are pleased with the outcome and very happy for the family of Mr. Contreras and for Mr. Harvell to be able to put this behind them” Richmond Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Kohler said.

