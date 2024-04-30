Mali says it killed extremist commander who took part in one of worst attacks on US forces in Africa

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s army says a senior Islamic State group commander wanted in connection with one of the deadliest attacks on U.S. forces in Africa has been killed. Abu Huzeifa was a commander in the group known as the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara. The State Department had announced a reward of up to $5 million for information about him. Huzeifa is believed to have helped carry out the attack in 2017 on U.S. and Nigerien forces that killed four Americans and four Nigerien soldiers. Following the attack, the U.S. military scaled back operations with local partners in the Sahel.

