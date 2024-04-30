How Republican-led states far from the US-Mexico border are rushing to pass tough immigration laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is the latest Republican-led state to impose criminal penalties for those who reside in the state illegally. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that makes being in the state illegally punishable by up to two years in prison. Oklahoma is one of several Republican-led states jockeying to push deeper into immigration enforcement. A Texas law that would allow the state to arrest and deport people who enter the U.S. illegally is on hold while a court considers it. Similar proposals have been passed or considered in Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa and Tennessee.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.