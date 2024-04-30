Harvey Weinstein to return to court Wednesday after his NY rape conviction was overturned

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is due back in a New York courtroom for the first time since his 2020 rape conviction was overturned by an appeals court last week. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, with discussions expected on evidence, scheduling and other matters. Prosecutors are vowing to retry the 72-year-old disgraced movie mogul, who remains detained because of a 2022 rape conviction in Los Angeles that netted a 16-year prison sentence. Weinstein maintains his innocence. The New York Court of Appeals vacated his conviction Thursday, after concluding a trial judge permitted jurors to see and hear too much evidence not directly related to the charges he faced.

