Fort Bend County Judge KP George Set to Deliver 2024 State of the County Address in Sugar Land

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Fort Bend County is gearing up for an insightful event as County Judge KP George prepares to deliver the 2024 State of the County Address on Tuesday, April 30, at the Marriott Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX. The address, scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., is poised to provide a comprehensive overview of the county’s current standings and a forward-looking plan for the future.

As the top executive of Fort Bend County, Judge KP George will highlight the significant achievements, ongoing challenges, and key initiatives that are shaping the future of the county. This eagerly awaited event promises to engage residents, stakeholders, and members of the media with in-depth analyses and strategic development plans essential for community awareness and participation.

The address will not only feature Judge George but will also include insights from prominent figures such as Chuck Wemple, Executive Director of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, and Danny Signorelli, CEO and founder of The Signorelli Company. Their contributions are expected to enhance the discussion on regional growth and development strategies that impact Fort Bend County and its surrounding areas.

The State of the County Address presents a unique opportunity for the community of Fort Bend to come together, reflect on past accomplishments, and strategize for a prosperous future. Mark your calendars for this informative and transformative event in the heart of one of Texas’ most dynamically growing counties.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 2024

7:30 A.M. – 9:30 A.M.

MARRIOTT SUGAR LAND, 16090 CITY WALK, SUGAR LAND, TX 77479

For more info, visit fortbendcountytx.gov.

