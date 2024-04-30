Court in the Central African Republic seeks arrest of ex-President Bozizé for human rights abuses

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — A spokesperson for an internationally backed court in the Central African Republic says the panel has issued an international arrest warrant for the country’s exiled former President François Bozizé for human rights abuses. The Special Criminal Court was set up in the capital, Bangui, to try war crimes and other human rights abuses committed during the many coups and wars that the country has experienced since 2003. Gervais Bodagy Laoulé, a spokesperson for the Special Criminal Court, says the warrant is for crimes committed under the former president’s leadership between 2009-13 in a civilian prison and a military training center in the city of Bossembélé.

By JEAN FERNAND KOENA and SAMBU ASSANA Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.