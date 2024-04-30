Biden administration details how producers of sustainable aviation fuel will get tax credits

The Biden administration is out with new guidelines for tax credits for producers of sustainable aviation fuel. The announcement Tuesday is getting praised by the ethanol industry, but some environmentalists are disappointed. The tax credits are designed to boost production of cleaner fuel that could reduce emissions from planes. Congress approved the credits as part of Biden’s huge 2022 climate and health care bill, but until now the Treasury Department hasn’t explained how producers will qualify for the tax breaks. The administration is releasing a new model for measuring how much the alternative fuels cut emissions, compared with conventional jet fuel refined from oil.

