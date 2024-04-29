Twerking teens vandalize 18 vehicles at SoCal cleaning service

By ABC7.com staff

GLENDORA, California (KABC) — Twerking teens on the loose caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Glendora business.

The vandals broke into the Pink Sponge Maids home cleaning service earlier this month. They were caught on surveillance twerking on top of the company’s vehicles and blasting a fire extinguisher.

The teens also kicked in headlights, carved on the hood of the cars and broke windows, causing $25,000 in damage.

A 15-year-old is now in custody in connection to the break-in.

Authorities are still looking for the two other teens involved.

The damage was devastating to the small business.

“Every time I walk through the cars I break down into tears,” said assistant general manager Jennifer Ahlgrim.

“It’s such a devastation to a company this size, because we have to pull people from other positions to now make everything keep moving forward and then deal with this stuff.”

Eighteen of the company’s 25 vehicles were badly damaged.

The company’s insurance claim has been denied because they’ve been vandalized before.

They have launched a GoFundMe to ask the public for help repairing the damage.

