Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on US roads

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Within three or four years, thousands of self-driving tractor-trailers are expected to travel on America’s public freeways. The goal is for the trucks, which can run nearly around the clock without any breaks, to speed the flow of goods, accelerating delivery times and perhaps lowering costs. The companies say the autonomous trucks will save on fuel, too: They don’t have to stop and will drive at more consistent speeds. But the vehicles have drawn skepticism from safety advocates, who warn that with almost no federal regulation, it will be mainly up to the companies themselves to decide when the semis are safe enough to operate without humans on board.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.