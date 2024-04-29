Thailand’s foreign minister abruptly resigns after being dropped as deputy prime minister

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s foreign minister has abruptly resigned in dissatisfaction over a Cabinet reshuffle that removed him as one of the country’s deputy prime ministers. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday confirmed the report of the resignation of Parnpree Bahiddha-Nugara, saying that he respected the decision, and that he has already started looking for Parnpree’s successor. In an interview with Thai media, Parnpree argued that his work as foreign minister would be more difficult if he did not also hold the title of deputy prime minister. Srettha said it was normal that some people would be upset by the reshuffle, adding that he already sent a message to Parnpree, apologizing and thanking him for his work.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.