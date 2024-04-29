State police: 91-year-old woman’s home ‘ransacked,’ $13,000 in gold, jewels stolen

By Allen Warren

Click here for updates on this story

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported burglary in New Beaver, Lawrence County.

The burglary happened on April 15. According to a release from state police issued Saturday, a 91-year-old woman arrived home to find her house on State Route 18 “ransacked.”

She reported that drawers and cabinets had been opened, with items “visibly disturbed throughout the residence.” A safe in the basement had also been broken into, apparently using tools.

Several pieces of jewelry were stolen from the safe, state police said. This included gold and diamond pieces with a total estimated value of $13,000.

State police have not indicated any suspects in this case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.