‘Some Black People’ improv group wants to break barriers in St. Louis community

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A group working to increase Black representation in the St. Louis improv scene.

The group is named Some Black People, in what members say is a nod to the frank and direct nature of their style of improv.

Brandon Bowers is one of the group’s performers. He says the group’s goal is to increase the visibility of improv in the Black community and to encourage others to give it a try.

“At The Improv Shop, the majority of people who come in are white, and it doesn’t really reflect the demographic realities of St. Louis,” Bowers said. “We also think Black people would love improv if they just have exposure to it.”

All it takes for the group to get it going is a one-word prompt from the audience, like “Arch” or “Baseball.” Each performance is interactive and is unique from show to show.

The group is currently rehearsing for several shows starting in late May. The group initially formed at The Improv Shop, just west of The Grove, near the intersection of Vandeventer and Choteau Avenues.

“You got home, work and what you do for fun,” Kendall Bennett said. “This is for all of us I think what we do for fun.”

