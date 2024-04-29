President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador discuss migration in latest call

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke on Sunday about cooperating on migration policy. The conversation came as Biden continues to consider whether to take executive action that would crack down on the number of migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border. The joint statement from the two men says the call centered on their joint efforts to “effectively manage” migration and “strengthen operational efficiency” on the U.S.-Mexico border. The Mexican leader said the two countries have made progress in controlling unauthorized migration. The number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has dropped since December as Mexico has stepped up its enforcement efforts.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and MARÍA VERZA Associated Press

