Planning for potential presidential transition underway as Biden administration kicks it off

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has formally begun planning for a potential presidential transition, aiming to ensure continuity of government no matter the outcome of November’s general election. Memos were sent Friday to all executive departments and agencies, directing them to name a point person for transition planning by May 3. It’s the routine first step in congressionally mandated preparedness for presidential transitions. The Presidential Transition Act provides federal support for major party candidates to prepare to govern so that they can have personnel in place to take policy actions on their first day in office.

